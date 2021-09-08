Afghan diplomatic staff in India refuse to recognise Taliban govt

“The focus is, let me reiterate is that Afghan soil should not be used for terrorist activities, of any kind of anti-Indian activities. And we will try to focus on that element," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi last week responding to questions on whether India considered the Taliban a terrorist organization and on rare contacts between India and the Taliban. On 31 August, India publically stated that its envoy in Qatar, Deepak Mittal had met a Taliban official in Doha.

