Afghan embassy in New Delhi to stop operations from today - here's why

Afghan embassy in India to cease operations due to lack of support from India and reduction in personnel and resources.

The embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi will cease operations from today, October 1, due to a lack of support from India and a reduction in personnel and resources, the Afghan embassy in India said in an official statement on X (formerly Twitter).

It also said a failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests is another crucial factor in shutting off the embassy.

"Given these circumstances, it is with deep regret that we have taken the difficult decision to close all operations of the mission with the exception of emergency consular services to Afghan citizens till the transfer of the custodial authority of the mission to the host country," the embassy said.

It further said, “This decision, while deeply regrettable, is made after careful consideration, taking into account the historic ties and long."

On X, the Afghan embassy in India listed the key factors affecting its ability to continue the mission effectively. These include:

1) Lack of support from the host Government: The Embassy has experienced a notable absence of crucial support from the host government, which has hindered our ability to carry out our duties effectively, it said on the microblogging site.

2) Failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's Interests: We acknowledge our shortcomings in meeting the expectations and requirements necessary to serve the best interests of Afghanistan and its citizens due to the lack of diplomatic support in India and the absence of a legitimate functioning government in Kabul.

3) Reduction in personnel and resources: Due to unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances, there has been a significant reduction in both personnel and resources available to us, making it increasingly challenging to continue operations. The lack of timely and sufficient support from visa renewal for diplomats to other critical areas of cooperation led to an understandable frustration among our team and impeded our ability to carry out routine duties effectively.

