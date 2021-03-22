Afghan foreign minister arrives in India on a three-day visit

In February 2020, the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal under which the US was to withdraw its troops as the Taliban and Afghan government headed by President Ashraf Ghani started talks on sharing power. The Taliban-Afghan talks officially started in September but spiraling violence event through the winter months – seen as a time when attacks by insurgent groups would ebb – slowed the process. With the Biden administration coming in, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this month in a letter to Ghani had proposed talks at the UN with India, Russia, Iran, the US, Russia, Pakistan and China to evolve a solution to the Afghan stalemate. This move was to be in tandem with efforts to speed up a settlement with the Taliban.

