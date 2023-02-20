In its third chargesheet filed in the Mundra port drug haul case before a special court in Ahmedabad, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted that terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carry out terror activities through the funds generated by the sale of Afghan heroin smuggled to India through the maritime route.

The central agency filed its second supplementary chargesheet on Monday, against 22 individuals and companies including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-based operative Mohammad Iqbal Awan, Dubai-based Vityesh Koser alias Raju Dubai and Talwar.

NIA submitted in court that, Harpreet Singh, also known as Kabir Talwar and the owner of well-known nightclubs in Delhi was taken into custody in August last year. It was discovered that he had gone to Dubai to take advantage of a commercial trade route to bring Afghan heroin into India illegally. Additionally, he had been using his businesses to receive illegal drugs and money transfers.

The case pertains to the seizure of a consignment weighing 2,988 kilograms of Afghan heroin at Mundra Port on September 13, 2021.

The agency also informed about an organized network of syndicate members being run by foreign-based narcotics dealers. The cartel imports heroin-based consignments at Indian ports like Kolkata and Mundra, which are further delivered to various warehouses in New Delhi.

“The India-based network of Afghan nationals was responsible for hiring these warehouses and for processing/extracting and distributing the heroin once it reached New Delhi. [The] Investigation established that funds generated through the sale proceeds of heroin were provided to operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for [the] furtherance of terrorist activities in India," the NIA said in a statement.

The new names included in the supplementary chargesheet filed on Monday include another Delhi businessman Prince Sharma, who was arrested along with Talwar last year, Ishwinder Singh from Panipat (Haryana), and Jasbir Singh from Tilak Nagar in Delhi.

Afghan nationals Rah Matullah Kakar (a Kabul native who lived in South Delhi), Shaheenshah Zaheer (Kabul native residing in Noida), Faridoon Amani alias Javed Amani (Kabul), Abdul Salam Noorzai (Kabul), Mohammad Hussain Dad from Kandahar (Afghanistan), Mohammad Hasan Shah (Husain’s brother) have also been named.

“While investigating forward and backward linkages of the crime, a well-oiled network of operatives involved in the import, facilitation, and transport of drug-laden consignments have been uncovered. It has also been revealed that consignments were being imported through multiple fake/shell import proprietorship firms floated in India through multiple accused," the NIA statement said.