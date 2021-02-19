OPEN APP
Afghan man nabbed at Delhi airport for using cancelled ticket to enter terminal
Picture for representational purpose only. (Mint)
Picture for representational purpose only. (Mint)

Afghan man nabbed at Delhi airport for using cancelled ticket to enter terminal

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 07:10 AM IST PTI

'The passenger from Afghanistan said he used a cancelled ticket in his name to enter the airport and see off his relatives who were travelling to Kabul,' a senior officer said

New Delhi: An Afghan national has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal, official sources said on Thursday.

They said passenger M A Nazimi was intercepted on Wednesday noon when security personnel saw him at the Terminal-III area of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, arousing suspicion.

Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot

The passenger informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he used a cancelled ticket of Kam Airlines bound for Kabul to gain entry into the terminal, officials said.

"The passenger from Afghanistan said he used a cancelled ticket in his name to enter the airport and see off his relatives who were travelling to Kabul," a senior officer said.

He was handed over to Delhi Police personnel, who later booked him under various sections of the IPC meant for cheating and forgery, another officer said.

