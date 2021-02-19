Afghan man nabbed at Delhi airport for using cancelled ticket to enter terminal

'The passenger from Afghanistan said he used a cancelled ticket in his name to enter the airport and see off his relatives who were travelling to Kabul,' a senior officer said

New Delhi: An Afghan national has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal, official sources said on Thursday.

The passenger informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he used a cancelled ticket of Kam Airlines bound for Kabul to gain entry into the terminal, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The passenger from Afghanistan said he used a cancelled ticket in his name to enter the airport and see off his relatives who were travelling to Kabul," a senior officer said.

He was handed over to Delhi Police personnel, who later booked him under various sections of the IPC meant for cheating and forgery, another officer said.

