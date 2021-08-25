Afghan nationals can only travel to India using e-visa

NEW DELHI: Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India can now do so only using an e-visa, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday, stating that this was due to the security situation in the war-ravaged country since the return of the Taliban earlier this month.

The decision comes days after the government in New Delhi said it had introduced a new category of visa called "e-Emergency X-Misc visa" for the Afghan nationals. These visas would initially be valid for six months.

"Owing to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan and streamlining of the visa process by introduction of the ‘e-Emergency X-Misc visa,’ it has been decided that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa," the home ministry statement said.

This follows media reports that some passports of Afghan nationals have been lost or were taken forcibly by unidentified people. This has necessitated the move to immediately cancel all previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India.

With all Indian missions in Afghanistan not manned by Indian staff after the evacuation of Indian embassy staffers, the applications will be examined and processed in New Delhi.

Almost 700 people including about 250 Indians and Afghan Sikhs have been evacuated from Afghanistan till now, according to Urban Development minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

