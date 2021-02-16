Afghan President Ghani offers 'chadar' for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer

Afghan President Ghani offers 'chadar' for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 09:43 AM IST
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has sent 'chadar' through Afghan embassy in India, for the shrine of renowned Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has sent 'chadar' through Afghan embassy in India, for the shrine of renowned Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer.
In a letter to Ajmer Sharif Dargah chairman, Ashraf Ghani wrote, "singular honour to be offering the Chadar...Chishty Order still thriving in Afghanistan".
Coronavirus India update: Over 87 lakh vaccinated, 1.36 lakh active cases1 min read . 10:09 AM IST
House Speaker Pelosi proposes 9/11-type commission to probe US Capitol storming3 min read . 10:09 AM IST
PM Modi greets people on Basant Panchami1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Covid-19 update: India sees 9,121 new cases; over 87 lakh people vaccinated so far1 min read . 10:06 AM IST
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over a 'chadar' to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi that will be offered on his behalf at the shrine Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.
"Handed over a Chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti," PM Modi had tweeted.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.