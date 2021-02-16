OPEN APP
Afghan President Ghani offers 'chadar' for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer
A file photo of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (ANI)

Afghan President Ghani offers 'chadar' for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 09:43 AM IST Staff Writer

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has sent 'chadar' through Afghan embassy in India, for the shrine of renowned Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer

In a letter to Ajmer Sharif Dargah chairman, Ashraf Ghani wrote, "singular honour to be offering the Chadar...Chishty Order still thriving in Afghanistan".

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over a 'chadar' to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi that will be offered on his behalf at the shrine Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

"Handed over a Chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti," PM Modi had tweeted.


