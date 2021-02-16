Afghan President Ghani offers 'chadar' for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has sent 'chadar' through Afghan embassy in India, for the shrine of renowned Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer.

In a letter to Ajmer Sharif Dargah chairman, Ashraf Ghani wrote, "singular honour to be offering the Chadar...Chishty Order still thriving in Afghanistan".

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over a 'chadar' to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi that will be offered on his behalf at the shrine Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

