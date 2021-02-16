Afghan President Ghani offers 'chadar' for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has sent 'chadar' through Afghan embassy in India, for the shrine of renowned Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over a 'chadar' to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi that will be offered on his behalf at the shrine Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

"Handed over a Chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti," PM Modi had tweeted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

