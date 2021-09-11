Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism: India, Australia after 2+2 dialogue

“We are very conscious of the impact of violence and breaches of human rights" in Afghanistan, Payne said in a reference to the treatment of women and girls by the Taliban. The comments come against the backdrop of news reports that the Taliban have stopped girls from going to school and discouraged women from working. The 33 member interim cabinet that was named on Tuesday in Afghanistan to administer the country does not have any women members and representation from Afghan ethnics groups other than the Pashtuns was very thin.