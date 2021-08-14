Amid the unrest in Afghanistan, the World Punjabi Organisation has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to evacuate 257 Afghan Hindu and Sikh families from Kabul.

International President of World Punjabi Organisation Vikramjit Singh Sahney said it was the need of the hour to bring the Afghan-origin Sikhs and Hindus safely to India as their lives are in grave danger, PTI news agency reported.

Sahney had last year sent three chartered flights to evacuate 500 Hindu and Sikh families from Kabul, Ghazni and Jalalabad, and other areas of Afghanistan.

The President of the World Punjabi Organisation also requested the home minister to grant citizenship to those who had already come to India under the Citizenship Amendment Act enacted last year.

Meanwhile, Taluban has warned India against playing a military role in Afghanistan.

Speaking to ANI, Qatar-based spokesperson of Taliban Suhail Shaheen said, "What do you mean by military role? If they come to Afghanistan militarily and have their presence. I think that will not be good for them, they have seen the fate of military presence in Afghanistan of other countries. So it is an open book for them. And about their help to the Afghan people or national projects, I think that is something which is appreciated."

The Taliban, which was ousted by US forces in 2001, now controls over half of the provincial capitals and is gradually encircling Afghanistan’s national capital Kabul.

The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a breakneck offensive less than three weeks before the United States is set to withdraw its last troops.

In just the last 24 hours, the country's second and third-largest cities -- Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south -- have fallen to the insurgents as has the capital of the southern Helmand province, where American, British and NATO forces fought some of the bloodiest battles of the conflict.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled their homes, with many fearing a return to the Taliban's oppressive rule. The militant group had previously governed Afghanistan under a harsh version of Islamic law in which women were largely confined to the home.

