The Indian embassy in Afghanistan informed that three engineers were rescued from a Dam project site in an area not under the control of government forces.

The embassy cited the rescue of the engineers in fresh security advisory while calling upon all Indians in Afghanistan to strictly adhere to the measures advised by it in view of a spike in violence in that country.

"Embassy of India Kabul once again underscores the need for all Indian nationals to fully adhere to steps in the security advisories provided from time to time," the advisory said.

The embassy strongly advised all Indian citizens residing in Afghanistan to make immediate travel arrangements to return home before commercial air services are discontinued from the country in view of the massive spike in violence.

The embassy also asked Indian journalists who are in Afghanistan to cover the latest developments to take additional security measures.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1.

The Islamist militant group has captured over 10 provincial capitals. The latest city to fall into the hands of the terrorist group is--Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-biggest city.

Yesterday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India is closely monitoring developments and is concerned about deteriorating security situations.

This alarm on security concern is being raised at a time when participants in the Afghan peace talks met in Doha. They issued a joint statement calling for accelerating the peace process between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.