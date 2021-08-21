An Indian air force rescue plane- C130J, carrying Indian citizens has taken off from Afghanistan on Saturday.

According to ANI news agency, the IAF C130J aircraft has landed in Tajikistan for refuelling.

“An Indian Air Force C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul with over 85 Indians. The aircraft landed in Tajikistan for refuelling. Indian government officials are helping in evacuation of Indian citizens on the ground in Kabul," the news agency said citing sources.

The government has been putting in coordinated efforts to bring back citizens safely.

After the capture of the capital Kabul earlier this week, the Indian Air Force operated two sorties of the C-17 Globemaster after getting clearance from the US forces at the airport there and brought back around 180 officials, ITBP staffers and a few journalists.

Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft evacuated more than 140 passengers from Kabul. The flight landed at the Hindon airbase near the national capital at around 5 PM after a brief halt at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Before that, Air India AI243 flight evacuated 129 passengers from the Hamid Karzai International (HKI) Airport in Kabul.

The IAF had also evacuated 50 Indian consulate staffers and security personnel from Mazar-e-Sharif, a couple of days before the city was captured by Taliban.

Yesterday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lauded the efforts of the national carrier Air India and IAF bringing back the Indian citizens from Afghanistan's capital city Kabul after the Taliban took over.

"We operated flights to Kabul every day but after Afghanistan airspace's closure, Indian Air Force's C130 Hercules Globemaster aircraft flew to Kabul to bring back our citizens to the country. These flights are operating to bring back our people safely. Every day we are getting 130-150 Indians safely back to the country," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also said that India is working with international partners, principally the US, in bringing stranded Indian nationals back home from Afghanistan.

