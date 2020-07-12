NEW DELHI: Two of India’s key neighbors Afghanistan and Bangladesh are likely to see change of ambassadors in the near future.

India’s current envoy to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN, Rudrendra Tandon, is likely to replace incumbent Vinay Kumar in Kabul, according to people familiar with the matter.

With Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly Das is expected to return to New Delhi and take over as secretary, East, additional secretary Vikram Doraiswami is expected to take her place in Dhaka. Current secretary East, Vijay Thakur Singh, is to retire in September.

Neena Malhotra, also additional secretary in the Indian foreign ministry could be India’s next ambassador to Rome. She is likely to replace incumbent Reenat Sandhu who is expected to return to New Delhi.

Tandon is a 1994 batch Indian Foreign Service officer who was previously heading the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk in the Indian foreign ministry. He has also done postings in Kabul and Jalalabad.

Doraiswami, who is the Additional Secretary incharge of International Organisations and Summits in the foreign ministry, is a 1992 batch foreign service officer who was in charge of the Bangladesh- Myanmar desk till recently.

