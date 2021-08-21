NEW DELHI : Amid deteriorating security situation in Kabul, the Indian government Saturday evacuated 80 Indian nationals from the Afghan capital by a transport military aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The Indian government has so far evacuated around 280 Indian nationals after Taliban fighters seized control of the Afghan capital last Sunday.

The IAF transport military aircraft is supposed to land at Hindon airbase near Delhi today evening via Dushanbe in Tajikistan where the plane landed after evacuating the Indians.

Meanwhile, requesting Indians as well as their employers to urgently share the relevant details of all Indian nationals currently staying in Afghanistan, the government said its immediate priority is to obtain accurate information and ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals from the Afghan capital.

The government further said it had already evacuated around 200 Indian nationals, including the Indian envoy and other diplomatic staff of its Kabul embassy after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital on Sunday.

Forty Indian nationals were brought back in the first evacuation on Monday and around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel, and some other stranded Indians were evacuated on Tuesday by C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF, the government said.

As per a rough estimate, around 400 Indian nationals are stranded in Afghanistan. The mission to evacuate close to 270 Indians was accomplished with support from the US.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan the 2nd week of this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities, including Afghan capital Kabul, in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US security forces from the country.

