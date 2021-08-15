Afghanistan crisis: As crisis deepens in Afghanistan, an Air India flight will return from Kabul to Delhi tonight with a full load of passengers, news agency ANI reported citing sources. Security and boarding process are underway at Kabul airport in Afghanistan, the report said.

Earlier, sources informed the agency that India was closely monitoring the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan to decide on the evacuation of diplomatic personnel from Kabul.

Today, Taliban entered Afghan capital Kabul from all sides, meeting little resistance. Reports say that Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani will resign in few hours.

There are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban.

In July, the Embassy of India in Afghanistan had reiterated security advisory for Indian nationals in the country in view of escalating violence following US withdrawal. The advisory asked Indians visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan to exercise the utmost caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of a rising number of incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

In an advisory, the embassy had said the security situation in Afghanistan remains "dangerous" in certain provinces and that terror groups have carried out a series of complex attacks, including targeting civilians, adding that Indian nationals additionally face a "serious threat" of abduction.

Moreover, the Indian embassy in Kabul is working overtime to issue visas to Afghan nationals heading out of the war-torn country, the agency said.

India has currently closed its consulates and visas are only being issued from the Indian embassy in Kabul.

