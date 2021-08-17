The government has announced a new category of electronic visas to fast-track applications of Afghans who want to come to India in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

The announcement came two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan.

“MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" was introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," Home Ministry said in a statement

MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India.@HMOIndia @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 17, 2021

Thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul's main airport on Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban.

In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately, said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, ANI tweeted.

In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/QFXWeRxbwB — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

India is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan after Kabul fell to the Taliban, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In a series of tweets, Jaishankar said, "Monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions on with partners in that regard."

"We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention," he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also set up a special Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the war-ravaged country, where the security situation deteriorated after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday announced the helpline number -- 919717785379-- as well as the email address MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com to coordinate repatriation.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics