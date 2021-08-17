“MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" was introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," Home Ministry said in a statement
India is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan after Kabul fell to the Taliban, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In a series of tweets, Jaishankar said, "Monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions on with partners in that regard."
"We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention," he added.
The Ministry of External Affairs has also set up a special Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the war-ravaged country, where the security situation deteriorated after Kabul fell to the Taliban.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday announced the helpline number -- 919717785379-- as well as the email address MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com to coordinate repatriation.
The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace.
