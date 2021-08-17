With the Taliban taking over the control of Afghanistan , India has decided to evacuate its Ambassador and other officials from Kabul. An IAF aircraft on Tuesday left from Kabul to India carrying the Indian ambassador and other personnel as part of the emergency evacuation.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said," In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately," as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to sources, an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft has taken off from Kabul with more than 120 Indian officials in it. "The staff was brought inside the secure areas of the airport safely, late last evening," it added.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft brought back some personnel to India on Monday and Tuesday's flight is the second one.

Thousands of people desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul's airport on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the United States to pause evacuations.

Earlier, military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan started taking off on Tuesday morning, a Western security official at Kabul airport told Reuters.

The airport runway and tarmac, overrun on Monday by thousands of people desperate to flee from the Afghanistan capital, are now clear of crowds, the official said.

U.S. forces, which are in charge at the airport, had halted the evacuation flights because of the chaos.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.