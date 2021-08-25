Owing to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said all Afghan nationals will have travel to India only on e-Visa.

The Centre said it has streamlined the visa process by introduction of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa.

“Keeping in view some reports that certain passports of Afghan nationals have been misplaced, previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect. Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa at indianvisaonline.gov.in," the union government said.

78 people, including, children arrived from Afghanistan yesterday. Of total evacuees, 24 are Indians and 54 Afghan nationals that include 53 males, 14 females, and 11 children.

All the evacuees went through the COVID-19 test at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) and have been reported negative.

India has evacuated hundreds of Sikhs, Hindus, and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan in the past one week as people rush to leave the nation after the Taliban seized control last week. On August 15, the country's government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the nation.

India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the unfolding of events there and its implications for the region and the world.

In a tweet, PM Modi said,"Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues".

The Russian embassy said both sides noted the importance of coordinated efforts to "establish peace and stability" in Afghanistan and to ensure security in the region as a whole.

So far, 626 people including 228 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan till now, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. He also informed out of them, 77 were Afghan Sikhs.

The number of Indian citizens evacuated does not include those working in the Indian Embassy, Puri added.

