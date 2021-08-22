Afghanistan crisis: India to vaccinate evacuees against polio

Polio has not yet been eradicated in Afghanistan and Pakistan
India on Sunday evacuated 168 passengers including 107 Indian nationals via Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft that landed at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad
As India continues to evacuate people from Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban, the Centre on Sunday said it will also administer free polio vaccines to Afghan nationals who land in the country.
The move said the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is a preventive measure against the wild polio virus.
Sharing a photo of the ongoing vaccination of the evacuees at the Delhi International airport, Mandaviya on Sunday tweeted: "We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine - OPV & fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus. Congratulations to the Health Team for their efforts to ensure public health. Take a look at the vaccine drive at Delhi International Airport."
