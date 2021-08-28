India, the US, and other countries have ramped up the evacuation process of their citizens, as well as Afghani nationals from Afghanistan amid deteriorating security.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India has evacuated more than 550 people from Afghanistan on six separate flights. Of these, more than 260 were Indian nationals.

Besides, India has opened the window of E-visas for the tenure of six months for Afghan nationals.

However, hundreds of Sikhs and Hindus are still stranded in the crisis-hit Afghanistan.

The US has evacuated around 1,10,000 people and is racing to complete evacuations of its citizens and vulnerable Afghans by the August 31 deadline.

Here are some more details of the evacuation effort by country:

INDIA

The Ministry of External Affairs said India has over 550 people on six separate flights, either from Kabul or Dushanbe.

UNITED STATES

The US has evacuated 5,100 US citizens since August 14. However, there were still about 1,500 US citizens in Afghanistan and the US government was working to either contact them or had already given them instructions on how to get to Kabul airport.

CANADA

Canadian forces in Kabul ended evacuation efforts for their citizens and Afghans on Thursday, August 26.

The country had evacuated or facilitated the evacuation of about 3,700 Canadian and Afghan citizens.

UNITED KINGDOM

Britain has evacuated more than 13,700 British nationals and Afghans, representing the second biggest airlift by the country's air force after the Berlin Airlift in 1949

GERMANY

Germany also ended evacuation flights on August 26. The German military has evacuated 5,347 people, including more than 4,100 Afghans.

Germany previously said it had identified 10,000 people who needed to be evacuated, including Afghan local staff, journalists, and human rights activists. About 300 German citizens remain in Afghanistan.

FRANCE

The French Defence Ministry said more than 100 French nationals and more than 2,500 Afghans had reached French soil after being evacuated from Kabul.

ITALY

Italy had evacuated 4,832 Afghan citizens until August 26.

SWEDEN

Sweden has ended its evacuation mission in Kabul. A total of 1,100 people had been evacuated, including all locally employed embassy staff and their families.

BELGIUM

Belgium had ended its evacuation operations on August 26. Just over 1,400 people were evacuated, with the last flight arriving in the Pakistan capital of Islamabad on Wednesday night.

IRELAND

Ireland evacuated 36 Irish citizens after the completion of an emergency consular mission on Thursday.

And, around 60 Irish citizens and family members plus15 Afghan citizens with Irish residency are still stranded.

POLAND

Poland has evacuated about 900 people from Afghanistan, including about 300 women and 300 children.

HUNGARY

Hungary has ended evacuations in Afghanistan after airlifting 540 people, including Hungarian citizens and Afghans and their families who worked for Hungarian forces previously.

DENMARK

Denmark has airlifted about 1,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, including diplomatic staff, their families, former interpreters, Danish citizens as well as people from allied countries.

SWITZERLAND

Switzerland, which is relying on Germany and the United States to help with its evacuation efforts via Tashkent, has got 292 people out of Afghanistan.

TURKEY

Turkey has evacuated at least 1,400 people from Afghanistan, including about 1,000 Turkish citizens.

QATAR

Qatar said it had helped evacuate more than 40,000 people to Doha.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

The UAE said it had helped evacuate 36,500 people to date, including 8,500 coming to the UAE via its national carriers or airports.

AUSTRALIA

Australia had evacuated 4,100 people, including over 3,200 citizens and Afghans with Australian visas, over nine days, with the last planned flight leaving before the airport attack.

NEW ZEALAND

According to preliminary numbers, at least 276 New Zealand nationals and permanent residents, their families, and other visa holders were evacuated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.