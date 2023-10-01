Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi blames India for its shutdown; internet reacts

The embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi blamed India for its shutdown, citing a lack of support from India, and a reduction in personnel and resources. The embassy will cease operations from today, October 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It also said a failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests is another crucial factor in shutting off the embassy.

"Given these circumstances, it is with deep regret that we have taken the difficult decision to close all operations of the mission with the exception of emergency consular services to Afghan citizens till the transfer of the custodial authority of the mission to the host country," the embassy said.

It further said, “This decision, while deeply regrettable, is made after careful consideration, taking into account the historic ties and long."

On X, the Afghan embassy in India listed the key factors affecting its ability to continue the mission effectively which include lack of support from the host government, failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests, and reduction in personnel and resources.

The netizens reacted to Afghanistan's decision to shut down its embassy in New Delhi. "The absence of a legitimate govt in Afghanistan and lack of resources. Blaming the Indian govt will. not. serve anything," one user said.

Another user wrote, “Good to hear this, it means the Embassy will hand over to the Afghan government."

“You should have closed it on the very date the Americans left Afghanistan. But the shameless fellows carried on without analyzing the situation," the third user commented.

"Embassy may have faced temporary closure, but Afghans will.continue to take back their land occupied by Pak," the fourth user added.

One more person said, “The present govt in Afghanistan is not any elected govt they r ruling on gun point Afghanis have always suffered it is the only country in Asia which was never allowed to stabilize."

