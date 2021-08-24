All evacuees from Afghanistan will have to undergo mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine at Delhi's ITBP Chhawla Camp, the Union Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Two people out of the 146 passengers who landed in the national capital from Afghanistan on Monday were found positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajendra Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate said, "Two people coming from Afghanistan have been found Covid positive. They have been sent to LNJP Hospital."

The second batch of 146 Indian nationals who were evacuated from Afghanistan via Doha arrived in Delhi on Monday on various flights.

India on Sunday brought back nearly 400 people including 329 of its nationals in three different flights.

Earlier today, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that a total of 626 people including 228 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan till now. He also informed out of them, 77 were Afghan Sikhs.

The number of Indian citizens evacuated does not include those working in the Indian Embassy, Puri added.

Talking about the three Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul to Delhi today, Puri said, "It was a very emotional and moving experience for me as a Sikh to be able to pay obeisance."

"During the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, when the Gurudwara at Kabul was attacked, the Central government facilitated 383 Afghan Sikhs to come to India. During the latest developments in Afghanistan, seven evacuation flights were organised," he added.

Further, Puri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always lent the Sikh community, home or abroad, a shoulder of support in times of distress. "The sewadars who have come (from Afghanistan) have thanked PM Modi and Mother India that we are able to provide sanctuary and comfort to people in distress, particularly to Hindus and Sikhs," he added.

Talking about his recent tweet regarding Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Hardeep Singh Puri said, "The same people who were opposing CAA legislation when it was enacted are demanding to adjust the cut-off date today."

Sharing a news article, Puri had tweeted on 22 August, "Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood and the way Sikhs and Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act."

