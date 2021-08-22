India on Sunday brought back 255 people from war-torn Afghanistan. An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft evacuated 168 people, including 107 Indians from Kabul airport. Besides, an Air India flight brought back 87 Indians and two Nepalese nationals from the Tajikistan capital of Dushanbe to New Delhi.

Separately, a group of 135 Indians, who were earlier evacuated from Kabul to Doha in the last few days by the US and NATO aircraft, also returned to India. These evacuees were employees of a number of foreign companies that were operating in Afghanistan.

India evacuated 200 people including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in Kabul in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on Monday.

The second C-17 aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel, and some stranded Indians from Kabul on Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the immediate priority for the government is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently staying in Afghanistan.

It also requested the Indians as well as their employers to urgently share the relevant details with the special Afghanistan cell.

As per a rough estimate earlier, the number of Indians stranded in Afghanistan could be around 400 and India has been looking at ways to evacuate them including by coordinating with the US and other friendly countries.

