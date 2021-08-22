Afghanistan: IAF aircraft takes off from Kabul with 168 Indians on board

Indian government ramps up evacuation of citizens from Afghanistan. As per the report by the ANI news agency, an Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft took off from Kabul airport earlier this morning (August 22) with 168 people onboard.

According to the news agency, the plane will land at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 135 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha over the past few days, are being repatriated to India on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Qatar informed on Twitter.

Happy faces after boarding the flight. pic.twitter.com/JciWEmIh8R — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) August 21, 2021

Additionally, some 300-odd people are set to return to India on Sunday morning from Afghanistan, through various destinations and flights.

Also, an Air India flight carrying 87 Indians has departed from Tajikistan for New Delhi.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Air India's AI 1956 flight carrying 87 Indians has departed from Tajikistan for New Delhi. The flight also includes two Nepalese nationals.

Besides, IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is also on its way to Delhi from Kabul.

Evacuation continues!

IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul. pic.twitter.com/ysACxClVdX — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 22, 2021

Hundreds of Indian nationals have to be taken out of Kabul which is now under the Taliban's control. India is airlifting its citizens through Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Qatar. The Indian Air Force has already evacuated around 180 passengers including its Ambassador to Afghanistan and all other diplomats.

Yesterday, India received the go-ahead to operate two flights a day from the Kabul airport to evacuate its nationals from war-torn Afghanistan.

The permission has been granted by the American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces which have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan!

AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated.

Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe.

More evacuation flights to follow. pic.twitter.com/YMCuJQ7595 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 21, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.