Afghanistan: IAF aircraft takes off from Kabul with 168 Indians on board

Afghanistan unrest: Meanwhile, 135 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha over the past few days, are being repatriated to India on Sunday
Some 300-odd people are set to return to India on Sunday morning from Afghanistan, through various destinations and flight
Indian government ramps up evacuation of citizens from Afghanistan. As per the report by the ANI news agency, an Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft took off from Kabul airport earlier this morning (August 22) with 168 people onboard.
According to the news agency, the plane will land at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad on Sunday.
Hundreds of Indian nationals have to be taken out of Kabul which is now under the Taliban's control. India is airlifting its citizens through Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Qatar. The Indian Air Force has already evacuated around 180 passengers including its Ambassador to Afghanistan and all other diplomats.
Yesterday, India received the go-ahead to operate two flights a day from the Kabul airport to evacuate its nationals from war-torn Afghanistan.
The permission has been granted by the American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces which have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport.
Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow. pic.twitter.com/YMCuJQ7595