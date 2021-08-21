NEW DELHI: India has received the go-ahead to operate two flights a day from the Kabul airport to evacuate its nationals from war-torn Afghanistan, two people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

There are “several hundred" Indians in Afghanistan whose capital Kabul was taken over by the Taliban a week ago. The group, known for its repression and imposition of strict shariah law, control almost 90% of the country. Elected Afghan president Ashraf Ghani resigned on Sunday and left the country.

Since the Taliban takeover of Kabul, many Afghans have been looking for ways to flee the country and have been trying to board flights even those taxiing on the runway for takeoff. Some have beenknown to have died after falling from aircraft that have taken off from the airport.

After days of chaos, US security forces are now in control of the Hamid Karzai International Airport and along with NATO allies have been operating flights to evacuate their nationals.

In the case of India, estimates are that there could be upto 300 of its citizens in Afghanistan. India has been evacuating its people using the Tajikistan and Qatar routes. An AirIndia flight with around 90 passengers is expected to land in New Delhi soon, one of the people cited above said.

Earlier this week, the Indian Air Force (IAF) operated a special flight to evacuate 120 Indian citizens, including the Ambassador to Afghanistan and embassy staff.

