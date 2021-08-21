Around 300 Sikhs who are in the gurudwara premises in Afghanistan are safe, said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. Sirsa said that no incident like kidnapping had occurred with them. “Any report regarding such an incident is false," he said.

His statement comes just hours after reports emerged saying that some Afghan Sikhs and Hindus were today stopped from boarding an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane. They had been waiting outside the airport since Friday. However, they were sent back from the Kabul airport.

World Punjabi Organisation (WPO) President Vikramjit Singh Sahney said that Taliban stopped them from boarding the IAF plane and said that since “they are Afghans, they must go back". "Now the group has safely returned to Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh ji Karte Parwan in Kabul," he said.

Ever since Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan, panic-stricken Hindus and Sikhs are trying to flee the restive country.

Earlier this week, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Indian authorities were in touch with a group of Sikhs taking shelter in a gurudwara near Kabul, and that they will be brought to India as soon as possible.

"We have been in touch with the Sikh leaders and those in Afghanistan. They will be brought back safely as soon as possible," Puri told PTI. The Union minister was approached by BJP MP Hans Raj Hans for help to the Sikhs.

Hans who hails from Punjab said that around 250 Sikhs of Indian origin are taking shelter in the gurudwara near Kabul and they are safe.

"I met the Union minister Hardeep Puri Ji and requested for his help after which he talked to the external affairs minister and assured that the Indian origin Sikhs in Afghanistan will return to India after civilian flights restart," Hans told PTI.

