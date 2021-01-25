OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Afghanistan to receive 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India soon
(Photo: Reuters)
(Photo: Reuters)

Afghanistan to receive 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India soon

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 11:06 PM IST ANI

Till now, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines made in the country, under the initiative of Vaccine Maitri programme, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh

New Delhi: Afghanistan will soon receive 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from India, said Tahir Qadiry, Afghanistan's Charge d'Affaires, on Monday.

Qadiry said in a tweet, "In the continuation of admirable humanitarian gesture and bilateral bonhomie, India will soon send 500,000 doses of vaccine to Afghanistan."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: As India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day, tens of thousands of farmers will march with their tractors in the capital as a show of strength

Farmers  stay  firm  on  march to capital on Republic Day

2 min read . 11:47 PM IST
(Photo: Reuters)

Afghanistan to receive 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India soon

1 min read . 11:06 PM IST
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo

EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised

3 min read . 11:01 PM IST
Col Babu

Galwan braveheart Col Babu awarded Mahavir Chakra, five others get Vir Chakra

3 min read . 10:57 PM IST

"This will expedite our efforts to tackle this medical emergency. Immensely thankful to our allies," he added.

Till now, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines made in the country, under the initiative of Vaccine Maitri programme, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Last week, Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, said at a press briefing that supplies as grant assistance to Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be undertaken after receiving confirmation of regulatory clearances from these two countries.

Contractual supplies are also being undertaken to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout