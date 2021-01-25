Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Afghanistan to receive 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India soon
(Photo: Reuters)

Afghanistan to receive 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India soon

1 min read . 11:06 PM IST ANI

Till now, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines made in the country, under the initiative of Vaccine Maitri programme, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh

New Delhi: Afghanistan will soon receive 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from India, said Tahir Qadiry, Afghanistan's Charge d'Affaires, on Monday.

New Delhi: Afghanistan will soon receive 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from India, said Tahir Qadiry, Afghanistan's Charge d'Affaires, on Monday.

Qadiry said in a tweet, "In the continuation of admirable humanitarian gesture and bilateral bonhomie, India will soon send 500,000 doses of vaccine to Afghanistan."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Grandnephew confirms the originality of Bose portrait

1 min read . 11:50 PM IST

Farmers  stay  firm  on  march to capital on Republic Day

2 min read . 11:47 PM IST

Afghanistan to receive 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India soon

1 min read . 11:06 PM IST

EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised

3 min read . 11:01 PM IST

Qadiry said in a tweet, "In the continuation of admirable humanitarian gesture and bilateral bonhomie, India will soon send 500,000 doses of vaccine to Afghanistan."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Grandnephew confirms the originality of Bose portrait

1 min read . 11:50 PM IST

Farmers  stay  firm  on  march to capital on Republic Day

2 min read . 11:47 PM IST

Afghanistan to receive 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India soon

1 min read . 11:06 PM IST

EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised

3 min read . 11:01 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"This will expedite our efforts to tackle this medical emergency. Immensely thankful to our allies," he added.

Till now, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines made in the country, under the initiative of Vaccine Maitri programme, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Last week, Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, said at a press briefing that supplies as grant assistance to Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be undertaken after receiving confirmation of regulatory clearances from these two countries.

Contractual supplies are also being undertaken to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.