Amid the crisis in Afghanistan, the island kingdom of Bahrain has said it is “allowing flights to make use of Bahrain’s transit facilities" to ease the evacuation process.

Bahrain, in the Persian Gulf off Saudi Arabia, is home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet.

The announcement comes as the US faced issues with its facilities at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar filling up with those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

The kingdom also said it is hoping that “all parties will commit to stabilising the internal situation and to protecting the lives of civilians and the rule of law."

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s C-130J aircraft took off from Kabul airport with over 85 Indians on board on Saturday.

India had earlier also picked up its consulate staff from Kandahar after the town was about to be taken over by the Taliban.

After the capture of the capital Kabul earlier this week, the Indian Air Force operated two sorties of the C-17 Globemaster after getting clearance from the US forces at the airport there and brought back around 180 officials, ITBP staffers, and a few journalists.

The Indian Air Force has already evacuated about 180 Indian passengers.

Afghanistan's government collapsed on August 15 with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital.

