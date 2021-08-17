Afghanistan unrest: India to immediately evacuate embassy staff from Kabul

The Taliban is seen as backed by Pakistan, India’s arch rival, and is also held responsible for many attacks targeting the Indian embassy and Indian consulates in Jalalabad and Herat. The attack on the Indian embassy in July 2008 was seen as the most devastating, killing two Indian diplomats and two Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel who were guarding the embassy. An Afghan driver who was ferrying the two diplomats to the embassy was also killed in the suicide car bomb attack which claimed the lives of scores of Afghans on the morning of 7 July, 2008.

