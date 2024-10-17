’Afraid have been killed in ’fake’ encounter’: Bahraich violence accused family member says no info on father, brother

Rukhsar, a family member of those accused in a violent incident, expresses fear for her father's and brothers' safety after their arrest. She recounts the STF's search at her in-law's home and her husband's detention, fearing they may be victims of a fake encounter.

Published17 Oct 2024, 06:57 PM IST
'Afraid they were killed in 'fake' encounter': Bahraich violence accused family member says no info on father, brother
’Afraid they were killed in ’fake’ encounter’: Bahraich violence accused family member says no info on father, brother(PTI)

Five people were arrested from Bahraich after an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday. Officials indicated that two of the accused were injured during the clash and shot in the leg while attempting to flee to Nepal. Members of the accused family have since broached the possibility of their death in a “fake encounter”.

"My paternal home is in Maharajganj. My father and brothers have been accused of the death of a man who died in violence that broke out on Sunday... On October 14, an STF team reached my in-law's house and searched. When they did not find anything, they detained my husband and brother-in-law. Since then, there was no information about them. On October 16, I got the information that my father and my brothers have been arrested in Dharam Kanta... I am afraid that they have been killed in a fake encounter," said Rukhsar — a family member of accused.

Opposition leaders have also raised the specter of ‘fake encounters’ after the incident came to light — with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accusing the state government of using encounters to mask its failures.

"When the police were taking the five arrested accused for weapons recovery near the India-Nepal border, Sarfaraz and Talib tried to escape. Shots were fired as they fled, resulting in their injuries. Abdul Hameed, Fahim, and Abdul Afzal were also arrested. A total of five accused are now in custody, and the situation is under control," DGP Kumar explained.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 06:57 PM IST
