African student says studying at IIT Bombay is ‘tougher' than he expected: ‘Almost dropped out’

A student from Africa has shared his experience of studying at one of India’s top institutions, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay). Recalling his time as "paradoxical", the Instagram user, who goes by the name Wizah S Sichilind, posted a reel documenting his journey. From chaotic first semesters to rare pockets of calm, his reflections underline the process of adapting and evolving within a new cultural and academic environment.

“My journey at IIT Bombay, a few things I’ve learned as an international student,” the caption of the post reads.

Sichilindi shared that his first semester "shook him to his core," and that he had even considered dropping out. "My first semester shook me to my core. I almost dropped out, but I reminded myself that there was too much at stake. I had underestimated what I was walking into," he wrote.

He further explained that the experience was tougher than he had expected, yet it also brought an unexpected sense of calm as he gradually adapted.

He also noted the curiosity and determination he observed in his fellow students.

“Almost everyone carries a deep curiosity,” he said, noting how this was visible in meal-time conversations, classroom questions, and intimate group discussions. Contrary to his initial assumptions, Sichilindi realised that IIT Bombay’s environment is not solely academic. Students regularly pursue passions beyond their studies—whether in art, music, sports, or community work. He further emphasised that one meeting with an individual should not be considered representative of an entire culture.

“One experience with one person should never define an entire culture,” Sichilindi wrote.

Here’s how netizens reacted to his video: The post sparked a strong response online, with many applauding Sichilindi’s honesty in recounting his experiences. Numerous international students said his story echoed their own struggles.

One user commented, “Keep going... You are living the dream of thousands.”

A second user wrote, "Same experience, I just survived my first semester exams."