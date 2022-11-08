African Swine Fever in Madhya Pradesh's Katni: 85 pigs dead, 115 infected

Deputy Director Veterinary Department, R K Singh said, "As of now, 85 pigs have died and 115 infected pigs have been identified. Survey work is going on to identify the infected pigs in the area. Two zones have been formed for the prevention of the disease. One is the 'Infected zone' which revolves around the radius of one kilometre of the infected spot and the other is 'Surveillance zone' which covers the area in a radius of nine kilometres".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}