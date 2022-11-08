African Swine Fever in Madhya Pradesh's Katni: 85 pigs dead, 115 infected

African Swine Fever in Madhya Pradesh's Katni: 85 pigs dead, 115 infected1 min read . 10:35 AM IST
Four teams are conducting the survey in the area which is likely to complete within two days
Four teams are conducting the survey in the area which is likely to complete within two days
An official said on Monday that 115 pigs in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh have been identified as having the African Swine Fever and that as many as 85 pigs have died thus far.
An official said on Monday that 115 pigs in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh have been identified as having the African Swine Fever and that as many as 85 pigs have died thus far.
After conducting a survey in the area, the administration is getting ready to slaughter the infected pigs.The culling of the pigs will also be compensated in some way.
After conducting a survey in the area, the administration is getting ready to slaughter the infected pigs.The culling of the pigs will also be compensated in some way.
Deputy Director Veterinary Department, R K Singh said, "As of now, 85 pigs have died and 115 infected pigs have been identified. Survey work is going on to identify the infected pigs in the area. Two zones have been formed for the prevention of the disease. One is the 'Infected zone' which revolves around the radius of one kilometre of the infected spot and the other is 'Surveillance zone' which covers the area in a radius of nine kilometres".
Deputy Director Veterinary Department, R K Singh said, "As of now, 85 pigs have died and 115 infected pigs have been identified. Survey work is going on to identify the infected pigs in the area. Two zones have been formed for the prevention of the disease. One is the 'Infected zone' which revolves around the radius of one kilometre of the infected spot and the other is 'Surveillance zone' which covers the area in a radius of nine kilometres".
"Four teams are engaged in conducting the survey in the area. The survey is likely to complete within two days. After that, we will kill the pigs in infected zones. Compensation will also be given to the owners of the pigs," he added.
"Four teams are engaged in conducting the survey in the area. The survey is likely to complete within two days. After that, we will kill the pigs in infected zones. Compensation will also be given to the owners of the pigs," he added.
The amount of compensation has been received from the federal government, and it will be distributed in proportion to the pigs' weight. According to Singh, the sum will range anywhere from ₹2200 to ₹15000.
The amount of compensation has been received from the federal government, and it will be distributed in proportion to the pigs' weight. According to Singh, the sum will range anywhere from ₹2200 to ₹15000.
Additionally, a group of experts from Jabalpur will arrive here. He added that the team will arrive here as soon as the survey is finished, and the appropriate next steps will be taken.
Additionally, a group of experts from Jabalpur will arrive here. He added that the team will arrive here as soon as the survey is finished, and the appropriate next steps will be taken.
With inputs from ANI
With inputs from ANI