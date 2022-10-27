African Swine fever: Kerala reports more cases in Kottayam. Read here

The disease is highly contagious and may lead to the death of the infected animal. It can cause an acute form of hemorrhagic fever in domestic and wild pigs. Earlier, the virus was limited to African countries and parts of Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. However, the disease began to expand its presence to other parts of the world. Since 2007, the disease has been reported in multiple countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe in domestic as well as wild pigs.