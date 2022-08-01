African swine flu cases reported from 2 Kerala districts; state govt sounds alert2 min read . 03:47 PM IST
- The new Swine Flu cases have been reported from Wayanad's Nenmeni and Kannur
2 cases of African swine fever have been reported from Kerala - one from Wayanad and the other from Kannur. The newest case has been reported from Wayanad's Nenmeni. Last week, over 300 pigs were culled in the Wayanad district to stop the spread of the disease.
An official informed PTI that a meeting in connection with the reporting of the disease has been scheduled for later in the day by the Collector.
Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry department has sounded an alert regarding the spread of the virus. The Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry in Wayanad, Dr Rajesh, told PTI that 193 pigs in and around the Nenmeni farm in Sultan Bathery will have to be culled this week to prevent the disease from spreading.
There are over 20,000 pigs spread in 222 pig farms in Wayanad alone. Samples will be collected from these farms as part of surveillance, he said.
Last month, the state government tightened biosecurity measures after the Centre warned that African swine fever had been reported in Bihar and a few northeastern states.
According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), African swine fever is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease of domestic pigs. It was first detected in Kenya, East Africa, in 1921 as a disease that killed settlers' pigs. Contact with warthogs was proven to be an important factor in transmission of the virus.
Meanwhile, Kerala on Sunday reported its first monkeypox death. The youth, who had tested positive for monkeypox in another country, died in Thrissur on Saturday. This would be India’s first monkeypox death and the fourth one outside Africa. As per reports, the youth had landed in Kerala on July 22 from the United Arab Emirates.
So far, India has reported as many as 5 monkeypox cases, of which 3 are from Kerala.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday said that it will form a task force to monitor monkeypox cases in India. The team will be headed by Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog and the members include the Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Pharma and Biotech, sources close to the government informed, as reported by news agency ANI.
