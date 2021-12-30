The government on Thursday said that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958 (AFSPA) extended in Nagaland for six more months with effect from today. The Central government declared the entire Nagaland as a "disturbed area."

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs statement, “whereas the Central Government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole state of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that use of armed forces in aid of civil power is necessary."

Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, ther Central Government hereby declares that the whole of the state of Nagaland to be 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from December 30, 2021 for the purpose of the said Act, it further stated.

The move came days after the Union government constituted a high-level committee to examine the possibility of the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from Nagaland. The AFSPA has been operational in Nagaland for decades.

The notification was issued by the additional secretary in the Home Ministry, Piyush Goyal, who has been named the member secretary in the panel to examine the possibility of the withdrawal of the AFSPA. The committee is headed by secretary-level officer Vivek Joshi.

The high-level committee has been set up apparently to soothe the rising tension in Nagaland over the killing of 14 civilians.

Protests for the withdrawal of the AFSPA have been going on in several districts of Nagaland ever since an Army unit killed 14 civilians in the state's Mon district earlier this month, mistaking them as insurgents.

Meanwhile, the Army inquiry team had been probing the firing incident in Nagaland that led to the death of 13 civilians visited the site at Oting Village in Mon district.

The inquiry team, headed by a senior rank officer, a Major General, inspected the site to understand the circumstances in which the incident could have happened.

According to the Indian Army, the team also took along the witnesses for a better understanding of the situation and how events would have unfolded. Subsequently, the team was also present at Tizit Police Station, Mon District between to meet the cross-section of the society to obtain valuable information pertaining to the incident.

Army said it had requested twice, through public notices regarding any person having information, to directly share it, either by being present before the Inquiry Team at Tizit Police Station on December 29 or any input, photo or video related to the incident be shared with them via Phone, SMS or Whatsapp.

Indian Army had also said that the information may also be shared in person with the Inquiry team at Dinjan Military Station in Assam.

As per the Indian Army, the Court of Inquiry is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest.

About 14 civilians were killed in a botched up operation by the Indian Army on December 4 in the Mon district of Nagaland.

The government had said earlier that it was a case of mistaken identity as Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district. It had said that a special investigation team has been constituted and has been directed to complete the probe within a month.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.