The Assam Police has successfully tackled insurgency, border issues, rhino poaching to emerge as one of foremost police forces in India, Union Minister Amit Shah said
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati on Tuesday said that the areas under AFSPA have been reduced in Assam and the government will make sure that it is removed from all areas within the state. With improved in law and order, peace accords, it has led to partial withdrawal of AFSPA in Assam, “confident it will soon be revoked from entire state," Amit Shah said according to news agency PTI report.
The Union Home Minister said, “in the 1990s, AFSPA was implemented in Assam, it was extended 7 times. After 8 years of PM Modi's rule, 23 districts in the state have been made AFSPA-free while it has been removed from over 60% area of Assam."
Assam Police has successfully tackled insurgency, border issues, rhino poaching to emerge as one of foremost police forces in India, Shah said. “The areas under the AFSPA have been reduced in Assam. We will make sure AFSPA is removed from all areas in the State," Shah said as per ANI report.
Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday dedicated the Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre of the Superspecialty Hospital under GMCH in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function held in Guwahati today. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his gratitude to the Union Home Minister for his presence at the event.
"Honourable Home Minister Amit Shah Ji has always been a source of inspiration and support for us. His presence here today is a reiteration of the importance the current government led by the Honourable Prime Minister attaches to Assam and the Northeast", Sarma added.
He further said, "We first conceived the idea of a super-speciality hospital in the year 2008 when I was the Health and Family Welfare Minister. But due to certain unavoidable circumstances, this idea had to be shelved. It was in 2014 that we once again approved the super speciality hospital project with an even higher number of beds than what was approved in 2008".
"When I took over the mantle of the health department nearly two decades ago, I realised that the patients who needed super speciality care were not getting adequate attention," the Chief Minister said, adding: "It was then I decided that super speciality wings will have to be separated from the general wings for delivery of timely, advanced and efficient services."
He exuded confidence that the hospital will lend immense relief to patients of the Northeastern region.
The Union Home Minister lauded the Chief Minister for his vision and mission of growth and development of the health sector in the state. Further, the Union Home Minister assured the Chief Minister of all support from the Centre whenever required to do so.
Today's event was also attended by Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, several other Cabinet Ministers, MP Queen Oja, MLAs and a host of other dignitaries.
