Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati on Tuesday said that the areas under AFSPA have been reduced in Assam and the government will make sure that it is removed from all areas within the state. With improved in law and order, peace accords, it has led to partial withdrawal of AFSPA in Assam, “confident it will soon be revoked from entire state," Amit Shah said according to news agency PTI report.

