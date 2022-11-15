Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, accused of chopping girlfriend into 35 pieces, got inspired by crime show Dexter2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 07:50 AM IST
Aftab Ameen Poonawalla is a trained chef accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker.
Delhi Police solved a six-month-old blind murder case, and arrested Aftab Ameen Poonawalla for allegedly killing Shraddha Walker, his 28-year-old live-in partner. Now, the details of the murder are out in the open. The incident took place close to the Mehrauli district of the national capital.