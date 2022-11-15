Delhi Police solved a six-month-old blind murder case, and arrested Aftab Ameen Poonawalla for allegedly killing Shraddha Walker, his 28-year-old live-in partner. Now, the details of the murder are out in the open. The incident took place close to the Mehrauli district of the national capital.

While one may think that it is no short of a crime drama web series, the accused has claimed that he was inspired by Dexter, a crime show based on the life of American serial killer Dexter Morgan. According to some reports, Poonawalla watched a number of crime films and web series - including Dexter - before committing the crime.

In the show, to lessen the danger of being discovered, Dexter kills his victims in plastic-wrapped rooms while wearing gloves, dismembers the corpses, and then dumps them in the Gulf Stream of the Atlantic Ocean. Aftab, on the other hand, is said to have cut Shraddha's body into 35 pieces and dumped them throughout Delhi. This happened after Shraddha had started pressuring him for marriage.

Following their online dating encounter, Aftab and Shraddha moved in together at a Chhatarpur rental home. While employed at a call centre in Mumbai, Shraddha, a resident of Mumbai, met him. Shraddha reportedly spoke to her parents about Aftab being physically abusive to her. On November 10, after receiving a complaint from Shraddha's father, the police filed an FIR.

The same room where Aftab, a trained chef, sliced the body after killing Shraddha, was where he used to sleep. A friend of Shraddha's told her family in September that her mobile phone had been disconnected. When Shraddha's father called Aftab after that, he was informed that he had broken up with her. Her social media accounts were also inactive for quite some time.

As per Delhi Police, after killing his live-in partner, the accused searched for blood cleaning techniques on Google and read up on human anatomy. Accusations that Aftab killed Shraddha during a fight on May 18 led to his arrest in south Delhi.

Following a Google search, the accused cleaned the blood-stained floor with some chemicals and disposed of the stained clothing. He moved the body in the restroom before going to a nearby store to purchase a refrigerator. The body was later chopped into small pieces and placed in the fridge.

The accused's rented apartment yielded some bones, which Delhi Police has recovered. According to officials, efforts are being made to locate the body's remaining components.