Aftab Poonawala used to give Walkar cigarette burns, reveals her college friend

During the session, Poonawala was asked details about the case, what triggered him to kill Walker, if it was a planned event or he did it in a fit of rage like he claimed in the court. All the sequence of event that transpired ever since they started dating and how he decided to dispose of the body in such a gruesome manner. He was also asked about kind of weapon he used to chop her body into multiple parts along with various other questions related to the case that could give lead to further investigation in the case, an FSL source said.