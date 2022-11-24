Aftab Poonawala used to give Walkar cigarette burns, reveals her college friend

Aftab Poonawala used to give Walkar cigarette burns, reveals her college friend2 min read . 10:30 PM IST
- After getting into a relationship with Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar distanced herself from her family and all her friends, Rajat Shukla has said
Aaftab Amin Poonawala used to give his then live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, cigarette burns, a college friend of the latter – Rajat Shukla-- has revealed, as reported by news agency PTI.
While speaking to a news channel, Shukla has mentioned that Poonawala used to give Walkar cigarette burns and that she had desisted from filing a police complaint because she wanted to give her partner a ‘second chance’.
After getting into a relationship with Poonawala, Walkar distanced herself from her family and all her friends, Rajat Shukla said.
In 2021, Shraddha shared with one of her close woman friends that Aaftab burnt her with cigarette on her back, and we felt bad after hearing about this, he said.
Her friends then visited Poonawala and threatened to file a police complaint if he continued to ill-treat her, he added.
Delhi Police has seized five knives from the flat of Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who underwent a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours on Thursday at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) here, officials said.
However, police said the saw allegedly used by Poonawala to cut his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar's body is yet to be recovered.
The incident also took a political turn with Union Home Minister Amit Shah assuring strict punishment to the accused in minimal possible time while the CPI-M alleged that the murder and dismemberment of Walker by her Muslim boyfriend was being used for communal propaganda.
According to the sources in the police department, the recovered knives were sent to FSL for examination to ascertain if these were used in commission of the crime.
If these knives were used during commission of the crime, will be ascertained only after forensic examination which takes time, said a source.
The second session of the polygraph test of Poonawala which started around 12 pm at the FSL Rohini went on for nearly eight hours. He was asked about 40 questions.
Sources said Poonawala cooperated during his examination but some of the recording was not clear as he was sneezing. The test could not be conducted on Wednesday as Poonawala was down with fever and cold.
During the session, Poonawala was asked details about the case, what triggered him to kill Walker, if it was a planned event or he did it in a fit of rage like he claimed in the court. All the sequence of event that transpired ever since they started dating and how he decided to dispose of the body in such a gruesome manner. He was also asked about kind of weapon he used to chop her body into multiple parts along with various other questions related to the case that could give lead to further investigation in the case, an FSL source said.
The accused had undergone the first session of the polygraph test, also known as the lie detector test, on Tuesday.
FSL, Rohini Director Deepa Verma said the accused might be called again on Friday.
(With inputs from PTI)
