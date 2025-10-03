After 11 child deaths, DGHS warns: ‘No cough syrups for kids under 2, not recommended for below 5’

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), on Friday, issued an advisory on the use of cough syrups, stating that it should not be given to children under the age of 2 years and “is not recommended” for kids below the age of 5 years. The advisory comes after the deaths of 11 children due to intake of allegedly contaminated cough syrups.

“Cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under 2 years. These are generally not recommended for ages below 5 years and above that, any use should follow careful clinical evaluation with close supervision and strict adherence to appropriate dosing, the shortest effective duration and avoiding multiple drugs combinations. Further, the public may also be sensitized regarding adherence to prescription by the Doctors,” stated the DGHS advisory.

Deaths due to cough syrups Families of the affected children have reportedly said that initially, the children suffered from colds, coughs, and fevers after consuming the allegedly contaminated cough syrups. After that, their kidneys were affected, with their condition worsening.

Dr Pawan Nandurkar, Associate Professor and Head of Paediatrics in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district told ANI that the deaths and the kidney injury case are linked to the cough syrup called Coldrif, which everyone has been blaming.

Probe underway In a statement on Friday, the health ministry said a probe was launched into the claims linked to deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and tests were also conducted.

Although the ministry stated that no trace of contaminants – or even Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), which are known to cause kidney injury – were found in the cough syrups, it said a team is still investigating "all possible causes" for the child deaths.