After 118 yrs, Indian Railways set to add three new toy trains in this state

For the first time in 118 years, Indian Railways is set to deploy three new toy trains in Himachal Pradesh. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the trains will be deployed on the Shimla-Kalka route by the end of this year. The coaches of Kalka-Shimla toy trains are being made in the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, a railway official told the daily.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}