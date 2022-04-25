After 118 yrs, Indian Railways set to add three new toy trains in this state

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The coaches of the new train are designed by German manufacturer Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB)
The new toy trains will operate on the 96.6-km narrow-gauge tracks, built by the British in 1903
For the first time in 118 years, Indian Railways is set to deploy three new toy trains in Himachal Pradesh. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the trains will be deployed on the Shimla-Kalka route by the end of this year. The coaches of Kalka-Shimla toy trains are being made in the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, a railway official told the daily.
About Kalka-Shimla toy train:
Design: The coaches of the new train are designed by German manufacturer Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB). There will be a total of 30 new-generation LHB coaches for the toy trains that use a 765 mm narrow gauge.
Facilities: The new trains will be equipped with 180 degrees rotatable chair seats in AC coaches and flip-type seating arrangement in GS coaches. The train will have CCTVs, two emergency alarm push buttons per coach, a passenger announcement system, a passenger information system, WiFi for infotainment and a sink-in LED destination board, an official told the daily.
Coaches: The new Kalka-Shimla toy trains will allow modification in seating patterns, in case of private or group bookings. The coaches will be Vistadome coaches, providing a wider panoramic view, windows with a visible light transmission of glazing (VLT) controllable curved glass in the roof, bodyside bi-foldable doors, sound, and vibration damp floating floor, and LED-based lightning.
The new toy trains will operate on the 96.6-km narrow-gauge tracks, built by the British in 1903.