After 15-month wait, Mumbaikars can partially use Gokhale bridge in Andheri from today
Mumbai News: Gokhale Bridge in Andheri is 80 meters long and 25 meters wide and is getting a new road overbridge at the estimated cost of around ₹90 crore.
Mumbai News: Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge is all set to re-open partially in Andheri on Monday, February 26. Mumbai's Guardian Minister (Suburbs) Mangal Prabhat Lodha will inaugurate the bridge today. It is expected that the bridge will be fully operational by December 2024.