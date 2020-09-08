After 171 days, Delhi Metro's Blue, Pink lines to resume services tomorrow

As part of first stage of graded resumption of metro services, Delhi Metro will resume operations on its Blue and Pink lines from tomorrow, DMRC said on Tuesday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, these lines have been shut for the last 171 days.

"As part of stage-I of graded resumption of metro services, Delhi Metro will resume operations after 171 days on its Blue Line - from Dwarka Sec 21 to Electronic City/Vaishali & Pink Line - from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar from tomorrow," said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

"Re-opening of these two lines will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange metro stations from tomorrow as given below: Rajouri Garden, INA Delhi Haat, Mayur Vihar Phase – I, Karkarduma, Rajiv Chowk, Yamuna Bank, Anand Vihar ISBT, Azadpur and Sikanderpur," said DMRC.

Last week, DMRC said Delhi Metro is set to resume services in three stages from 7-12 September, but stations in containment zones would remain closed, DMRC.

On September 10, Red Line or Line 1 from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda; Green Line or Line 5 from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh); and Violet Line or Line 6 from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) will also resume services with the same timings.

In stage-2, kicking in from September 11, Magenta Line or Line 8 from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden; and Grey Line or Line 9 from Dwarka to Najafgarh will also be made operational. The trains in stage two will operate in batches of six-hour each from 7 AM to 1 PM and 4-10 PM, the DMRC said.

Train services resumed in stage one will from this date also follow the timing prescribed in stage two, it added.

From September 12, stage three will set in, and in addition to lines made operational in stage one and stage two, Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 will also resume service, officials said, adding that services on all lines will be available throughout the day from 6 AM to 11 PM.

Over 15,000 commuters travelled on the Delhi Metro which resumed services on its Yellow Line on Monday with curtailed operations and a slew of measures for the safety of passengers and employees after hiatus of over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DMRC and the commuters trod with caution amid the new normal in the rapid transport system, which on the first day of resumption did not witness the usual rush, with most stations wearing a deserted look.

Juggling concerns between health and urgency to reach work, most of commuters, however, said they were happy to see the metro back on track. Platforms and key hub stations, including Rajiv Chowk, were mostly empty and the ambience far removed from the usual hustle-and-bustle.

Station employees frequently sanitised areas of the metro station and ensured social distancing norms, even as several commuters said the closure of most entry-exit gates caused delay and inconvenience.

There was no violation of COVID-19 guidelines at metro stations on Monday as no challan was issued by the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani said the police welcomed the commuters on the first day.

