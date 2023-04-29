After the Delhi Police registered two First Information Reports (FIR) against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Olympic medalist Bajran Punia has alleged that the police has suspended electricity, food and water supply at Jantar Mantar protest site.

Releasing a live video on Instagram, Punia said he also spoke to the ACP who said, “do whatever you can, we won’t let water or food in"

He also said that barricades have also been put up at the protest site. Wrestlers have also been asked to end the protest after the 2 FIRs were registered.

While speaking to reporters, Punia dded that, “Police said that if you want to protest, sleep on the road. What kind of pressure has come on them today, there was no such problem before, this has happened only because of the pressure of the Supreme Court."

“We had ordered some goods but they (police) are not allowing us to bring them here and they are making the person who brought the goods run away by beating them. Until justice is served, we will protest no matter how much the police administration tortures us," he added.

#WATCH | Police said that if you want to protest, sleep on the road. What kind of pressure has come on them today, there was no such problem before, this has happened only because of the pressure of the Supreme Court: Wrestler Bajrang Punia on registering FIR against WFI chief… pic.twitter.com/XpeVtQJMZ9 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

India’s top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief. The wrestlers said that seven female wrestlers, including one minor, were harassed and exploited by Brij Bhushan in his capacity as WFI chief. On Friday, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs in the Connaught Place police station against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP. The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim, registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty.

The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty, the DCP said. The FIR came after the Supreme Court issued notice to Delhi Police on the wrestlers' plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan. The court noted that there are serious allegations in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India.

Punia and star wrestlers said that they will continue their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until he is sent behind bars.