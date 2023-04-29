After FIRs logged against WFI chief, Delhi Police cuts power, water, food supply at Jantar Mantar, alleges Bajrang Punia2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 09:44 AM IST
India’s top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief. The wrestlers said that seven female wrestlers, including one minor, were harassed and exploited by Brij Bhushan in his capacity as WFI chief.
After the Delhi Police registered two First Information Reports (FIR) against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Olympic medalist Bajran Punia has alleged that the police has suspended electricity, food and water supply at Jantar Mantar protest site.
