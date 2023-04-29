India’s top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief. The wrestlers said that seven female wrestlers, including one minor, were harassed and exploited by Brij Bhushan in his capacity as WFI chief. On Friday, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs in the Connaught Place police station against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP. The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim, registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty.

