As Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, is creating havoc across India with several states and Union Territories (UTs) reporting a sharp rise in cases, the national capital today saw a drop in the case for the second day.

"On 23 May over 200 cases were reported in one day. Around 600 cases reported in Delhi so far, including people from Delhi as well as outside. Less than 100 cases on 24th & 25th," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the national capital.

Black fungus or mucormycosis is a fungal infection that affects the nose, eyes, sinuses among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has got lowered, due to COVID-19, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

Amid rising cases of black fungus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had said dedicated centres were to be set up for the treatment of black fungus cases at three city government-run hospitals -- LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

At least 10 states have declared black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Act. As of now, Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug is being used for the treatment of the black fungus disease.





