After 2020, Bangladesh set to surpass India’s per capita GDP in 2025

In 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic hitting India harder than Bangladesh, India’s nominal per capital GDP is set to decline from $2100 in 2019 to $1880 in 2020. During the same period, however, nominal per capita GDP of Bangladesh is projected to rise from $1820 in 2019 to $1890 in 2020, marginally higher than that of India. However, IMF projected that India will again surpass Bangladesh in 2021 as its economy bounces back from the pandemic. For 2021, IMF’s projections for India and Bangladesh are $2030 and $1990, respectively.