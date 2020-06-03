Home >News >India >After 242 trains since 1 May, Shramik Specials end run from Delhi
Cadets of Scouts and Guides refill water bottles of migrants sitting in Shramik Special train to reach their native places (PTI)
After 242 trains since 1 May, Shramik Specials end run from Delhi

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2020, 06:32 PM IST PTI

  • The last trains to run from any of the five stations in Delhi was on May 31, when three trains were operated: Anand Vihar– Purnia, Anand Vihar– Bhagalpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin–Mahoba
  • Around 3 lakh migrants were transported to their home states on these trains

New Delhi: With no new demand for more Shramik Specials from the Delhi government, the operation of such trains from the capital city has ended, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the trains will be run again if there is any fresh request.

"There is no demand for Shramik Special trains from the Delhi government as of now. There are no migrant trains scheduled from railway stations in Delhi. However a train from Gurgaon to Odisha's Balasore is scheduled today," a railway official said.

The last trains to run from any of the five stations in Delhi was on May 31, when three trains were operated: Anand Vihar– Purnia, Anand Vihar– Bhagalpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin–Mahoba.

Railways has operated 242 Shramik Specials since May 1 to ferry migrant workers stranded in Delhi to their home states. While 111 of them terminated in Bihar, 101 of them terminated in Uttar Pradesh.

Around 3 lakh migrants were transported to their home states on these trains.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

