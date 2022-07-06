After 3 unicorns under his belt, BigBasket's top executive moves to a new role

After 3 unicorns under his belt, BigBasket's top executive moves to a new role2 min read . 11:05 AM IST
- Hari is an engineer/MBA from IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta
After 7 years at as chief human resources officer CHRO role at Bigbasket, T N Hari announced in his LinkedIn profile that he has decided to move on to do something different.
After 7 years at as chief human resources officer CHRO role at Bigbasket, T N Hari announced in his LinkedIn profile that he has decided to move on to do something different.
"After 7 years at bigbasket.com, and after BB found a safe home in the Tata fold, I have decided to move on and do something different. Bigbasket had become family, and my second nature. I learned a lot in these 7 years and developed character," he said in the his LinkedIn post.
"After 7 years at bigbasket.com, and after BB found a safe home in the Tata fold, I have decided to move on and do something different. Bigbasket had become family, and my second nature. I learned a lot in these 7 years and developed character," he said in the his LinkedIn post.
Hari has spent 20 years in the Start-up ecosystem and in the last 7 years he have worn different hats: Author, Angel Investor, Advisor to VC Firms and Mentor at Start-up Accelerators, Sounding board to Founders, and Columnist. He has been a part of the management team at 5 start-ups, 3 of which were Unicorns, as mentioned in his LinkedIn profile. Hari is an engineer/MBA from IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta.
Hari has spent 20 years in the Start-up ecosystem and in the last 7 years he have worn different hats: Author, Angel Investor, Advisor to VC Firms and Mentor at Start-up Accelerators, Sounding board to Founders, and Columnist. He has been a part of the management team at 5 start-ups, 3 of which were Unicorns, as mentioned in his LinkedIn profile. Hari is an engineer/MBA from IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta.
He has also authored six books published, notable among them include From Pony to Unicorn, Sailing through a Storm, and Saying No to Jugaad. He is also the Strategic Advisor of scale-up platform Fundamentum. LinkedIn identified him as one of India’s top voices for three years in a row (2016, 2017, and 2018). He has also been a part of many national and international lists of influencers.
He has also authored six books published, notable among them include From Pony to Unicorn, Sailing through a Storm, and Saying No to Jugaad. He is also the Strategic Advisor of scale-up platform Fundamentum. LinkedIn identified him as one of India’s top voices for three years in a row (2016, 2017, and 2018). He has also been a part of many national and international lists of influencers.
“We are starting the Artha School of Entrepreneurship, The start-up ecosystem in India has truly come of age. It’s not just the number of Unicorns, but the enthusiasm with which people in the T2/T3 towns of India are embracing entrepreneurship and building products and services for the next 400 million Indians that indicates the coming of age," he said.
“We are starting the Artha School of Entrepreneurship, The start-up ecosystem in India has truly come of age. It’s not just the number of Unicorns, but the enthusiasm with which people in the T2/T3 towns of India are embracing entrepreneurship and building products and services for the next 400 million Indians that indicates the coming of age," he said.
“Our Mission at Artha is to accelerate the journeys of entrepreneurs in scaling their ventures and contributing to economic and social prosperity of their communities, and the Vision is to be the world's leading institution helping founders build large and sustainable businesses," he added.
“Our Mission at Artha is to accelerate the journeys of entrepreneurs in scaling their ventures and contributing to economic and social prosperity of their communities, and the Vision is to be the world's leading institution helping founders build large and sustainable businesses," he added.